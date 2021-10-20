Harvest Volatility Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.64. 420,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,329,132. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

