Harvest Volatility Management LLC Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,547. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

