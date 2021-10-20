Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.5% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,975. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

