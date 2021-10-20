Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $22.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,614.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,825.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,773.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,596.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,192.14 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,938.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

