Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 11,129 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.07. 129,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

