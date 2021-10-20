Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 868 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,751,000 after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $420.92. 10,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

