Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 1,013 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.34 and a 200-day moving average of $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.74.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

