Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,658.50 ($21.67).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,546 ($20.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,460.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,583.33. The company has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.40%.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total value of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

