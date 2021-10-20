Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. 3,539,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

