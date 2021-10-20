Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

HWC opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hancock Whitney stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

