Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAL. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

HAL stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.14 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Halliburton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

