Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAL. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

NYSE:HAL opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.14 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

