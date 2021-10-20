Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643,072. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.64 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

