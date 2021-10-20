Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.64 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $26.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $49,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

