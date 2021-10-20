Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)’s stock price fell 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Separately, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.4626 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

