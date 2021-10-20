Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in September

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,981,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 3,962,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,844.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

