Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in September

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,981,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 3,962,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,844.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.
About Haidilao International
