Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $151.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC stock opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average of $111.69. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $134.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.