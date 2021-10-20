Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $33.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of GO stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.22.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

