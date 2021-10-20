Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 35,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 46,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

About Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. The company was founded on June 12, 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Hygienics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Hygienics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.