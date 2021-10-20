Greef Roderick De Sells 1,221 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 1,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $48,803.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $29,709.68.

On Thursday, August 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $541,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $537,720.00.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 701.28, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

