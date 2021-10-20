GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.92

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

