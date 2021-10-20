Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

NYSE GPK opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

