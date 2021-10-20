Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.05. The company had a trading volume of 210,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$385.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$1.55.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

