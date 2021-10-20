Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $572.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $376.20 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.22. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

