Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $5.10. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 10,549 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 98,005 shares during the period. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

