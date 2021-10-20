Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,999,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,873,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $733,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 129.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

