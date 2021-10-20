Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 496,262 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Yum China worth $552,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Yum China by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE YUMC opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.