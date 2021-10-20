Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.990-$-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $344.17 million-$344.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.25 million.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

