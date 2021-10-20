Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $6.69

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.87. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 13,006 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. Analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.