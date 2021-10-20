GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. GoDaddy posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $919,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 853,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,280. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

