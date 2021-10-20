Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Get Globalstar alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GSAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Globalstar stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,062,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,267,242. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.10.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 365,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,537,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85,281 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.