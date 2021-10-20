Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 5.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 221,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,267,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

