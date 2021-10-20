Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $501.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
