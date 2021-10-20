Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $501.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

