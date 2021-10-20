Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Given a $14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNA. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE DNA opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,722,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,425,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

