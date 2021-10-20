GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 66,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.76.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $391,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $997,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $1,489,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $1,849,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

