Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 225,369 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225,369 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $67,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after purchasing an additional 153,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,238,000 after purchasing an additional 49,493 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after purchasing an additional 129,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

