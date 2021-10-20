Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,568,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $70,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,328,000 after purchasing an additional 186,158 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.