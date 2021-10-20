Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of PNM Resources worth $70,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

PNM opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

