Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $74,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

