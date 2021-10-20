Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677,310 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

