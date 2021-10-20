Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Up to $13.62

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $14.22. Genetron shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 4,280 shares changing hands.
Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.
About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.