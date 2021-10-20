Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Up to $13.62

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $14.22. Genetron shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 4,280 shares changing hands.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTH. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,018,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Genetron by 83.3% during the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 326,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Genetron by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genetron by 6,663.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 97,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genetron by 161.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,209 shares during the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

