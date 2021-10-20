General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 22,816 shares.The stock last traded at $44.41 and had previously closed at $44.42.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

