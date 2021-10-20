GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of GDS worth $19,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of GDS by 61.4% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after buying an additional 2,027,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GDS by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after buying an additional 830,448 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of GDS by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,948,000 after buying an additional 443,469 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its position in shares of GDS by 324.1% in the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 576,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after buying an additional 440,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 150.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after buying an additional 395,008 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

