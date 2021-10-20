GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $11.42 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,108 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,876 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $12,712,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

