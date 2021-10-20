GasLog Partners (GLOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLOP stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $231.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

