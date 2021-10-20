Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 108.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $3,391,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $236.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.