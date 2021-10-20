Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 700 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,074,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $474,657,000 after acquiring an additional 127,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.88 and its 200-day moving average is $157.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

