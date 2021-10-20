Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 716 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Colfax by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 1.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,663. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

