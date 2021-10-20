Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 782 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.29% of i3 Verticals worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,074,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $792.96 million, a P/E ratio of -72.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

