Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Sunoco worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 327,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Shares of SUN opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.81. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

